A massive Brazilian seafood restaurant opens in South Beach next week

By now, you’ve probably driven down Alton Road countless times and wondered what all that construction going on at the old Miami Ad School was about. The answer: the first U.S. outpost of award-winning Brazilian restaurant Coco Bambu (955 Alton Rd, Miami Beach; 786-348-0770), which opens its doors on Tuesday, September 5.

Boasting a 450-seat dining room, the South Beach spot is reportedly the country’s largest seafood restaurant (with a fittingly massive wine cellar that holds up to 2,500 bottles). You need options to please that many diners and Coco Bambu’s menu delivers with 100 shareable plates, ranging from shrimp pastries and other seafood appetizers to paella and lobster tails. The drink menu is slightly more restrained, as it focuses mostly on Brazilian-inspired cocktails like the caipis (short for caipiroska and caipirinha) and drinks sweetened with passion fruit, acerola and other tropical fruit.

Service will be limited to dinner upon opening but diners can expect lunch and happy hour to follow shortly after.

