A new study shows that Miami has the most aggressive drivers in the country (duh)

If you drove to work this morning, you won’t be surprised by the results of a recent study conducted by Kfzteile24, a German automotive parts retailer. It concluded that Miami is the second-worst city in the country to drive. Duh.

The study polled 1,000 drivers in 100 U.S. cities about aggressive driving habits, including incidents of road violence, and determined that Miami has some of the angriest people behind the wheel. If you live here, you know that getting flipped off and cut off is just par for the course. Miami is the runner-up to New York City, which, we’d like to point out, is not a driver’s city. So does that make us only slightly less aggressive than angry cab drivers?

On the flip side, Seattle and San Antonio are the best cities in the country for driving. Maybe it’s all that coffee they’re drinking in Seattle? Or the perpetually gloomy weather that’s led people in the northeast to give up on life and not give AF when someone cuts them off or honks their horn? We’re not sure, but we are certain about one thing: driving in Miami sucks.

