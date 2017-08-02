A travel-themed pop-up bar opens at Loews Miami Beach tomorrow

So a European vacation wasn't in the cards this summer. Bummer. But here to help you fake a getaway is Loews Miami Beach's new pop-up bar, which opens to the public tomorrow.

Traveller Bar makes you feel as though you've hopped a flight to San Francisco or some other far-flung city, partly because it has: The traveling watering hole is making its way across the country to other Loews properties, popping up in cities like Orlando and Minneapolis.

Constructed from an old elevator car, Traveller features leather bar stools, an antique cash register (credit cards are still accepted, because 2017) and a library chock-full of vintage cocktail books. You can digitally flip through tomes such as Bar-Tender’s Guide by Jeremiah (Jerry) P. Thomas, the oldest cocktail recipe book in existence.

The drink menu also harkens back to the golden age of cocktail-slinging with a tightly curated selection of eight classic tipples—think daiquiris and old-fashioneds.

Traveller Bar opens 6pm–1am every Thursday through Saturday until August 30, when it picks up and moves to another North American city, as should you.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.