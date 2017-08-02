Adidas is throwing Miami a free concert with Isaiah Rashad, DJ Craze and more

If there is a silver lining to massive global corporations, it's that, every once in a while, they come to town and throw us a free concert. Next week it'll be Pepsi bringing Salt-N-Pepa to Marlins Park. But this weekend, Adidas is doing the honor.

The clothing company announced today that it's bringing its Essentialism Concert Series to Wynwood's MAPS Backlot this Saturday, August 5, at 6pm. The concert will be free as long as you RSVP via eqtmia.com. You will have to watch a short Adidas video first (this is capitalism, after all) and then you will be given a code. Enter that code in the bar below the video and you'll be emailed a QR code which will get you into the concert.

It will be worth the effort. The lineup consists of Miami's own DJ Craze, electronic artist Amtrac and the very buzzy Tennessee rapper Isaiah Rashad, whose recent Panorama set nearly wrecked an entire stage.

MAPS Backlot doesn't have a huge capacity, so if this lineup has you excited, RSVP immediately because space will fill up fast.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.