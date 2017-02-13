Big changes are coming for tourists’ favorite Ocean Drive

Like Hollywood Boulevard or Times Square, Ocean Drive has long been a locals-free tourist magnet—but that’s about to change. Just last month, the City of Miami Beach began rolling out its 10-Point Plan designed to revitalize South Beach’s main strip and, in part, give locals a reason to fall in love with the iconic street again.

The series of changes, which should take approximately 12 months to implement, addresses grievances about sidewalk seating and aggressive street vendors and promoters, among other matters, and puts in place some much-needed business improvements: Tables and umbrellas move to the west side of the sidewalk (eliminating the need for pedestrians to essentially walk through a restaurant), and prohibiting pushy hosts from hawking menus at passersby (this legislation was on hold at press time, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it passes quickly).

“This could have big effects on how restaurants operate now on Ocean Drive,” says Alexander Tachmes, a partner at law firm Shutts & Bowen, which is spearheading the plan on behalf of business owners.

Say goodbye to surprise charges, too. Under the plan, automatic gratuity needs to be visibly stated on the bill, and menu prices must be listed clearly—including the cost of those signature oversize margaritas with a Corona bottle floater (the ones you’ve seen plastered all over social media), which fluctuate in price depending on when and where they’re served. Cheers to a new era of (fiscally) responsible drinking!

