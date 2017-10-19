Check out this adorable new waterfront bar coming to the Miami River next month

We all knew it was only a matter of time before the Miami River was brimming with shiny new concepts. It’s got a great location, up until recently it was largely untapped space and—obviously—it’s got those waterfront views, baby.

The newest tenant of the Miami River, the Wharf, provides a promising glimpse at what’s to come—and it’s not even technically finished yet. The 30,000 square foot pop-up, which will be debuting in November sometime before Art Basel, is a taste of an even bigger mixed-use food and dining complex coming in the next couple years which will be known as Riverside Wharf.

Right now, though, it’s just the Wharf, a charming waterfront space with astroturf, an airstream bar, an expected rotation of food trucks, retail tents, a ping-pong table and a raw bar and market run by local seafood favorite Garcia’s. The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive, just a short jump from Brickell and downtown. The space is being run by developers Alex Mantecon, Guillermo Vadell and nightlife veteran Emi Guerra.

Though no specific events have been announced yet, the Wharf promises a future full of live music, food and special programming. You can sign up now to receive an invitation to its grand opening weekend—whenever that may be. And, yes Mr. Fancy-Pants, there

’s plenty of dock space in case you want to drive your boat there.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.