Chef Michael Schwartz makes a move for Edgewater with new waterfront restaurant

Just when you thought Michael Schwartz had all but colonized every neighborhood in Miami, the James Beard Award-winning chef is expanding his culinary empire with a new restaurant in Edgewater.

Amara at Paraiso, billed as Schwartz’s love letter to the city, is his most localized concept to date. The restaurant, slated to open November 2017, will offer diners a quintessential Miami experience—from cuisine and ingredients to the waterfront restaurant’s sprawling views of Biscayne Bay. “Amara at Paraiso is about the dynamic energy, local ingredients and natural beauty that defines why we live here and why so many love to visit,” says Schwartz.

The airy, 150-seat dining room will feature an open kitchen equipped with a fancy Josper oven for flame-grilling local seafood, specialty meats and seasonal vegetables. Amara’s menu will be Latin inspired but draw from Schwartz’s simplistic, ingredient-driven style with dishes like grilled flatbreads and savory pastries. Meyer Davis Studio, the firm responsible for 1 Hotel’s eco-chic interiors, has been charged with designing the 4,500-square-foot, indoor/outdoor space. Expect plenty of foliage, floor-to-ceiling windows and a sprawling deck. Because what’s more Miami than fresh fish with a side of ocean views and palm trees?

