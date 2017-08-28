CityPlace Doral launches a new midweek happy hour and karaoke contest

This September, CityPlace Doral is giving you more than one reason to move up your usual Friday happy hour to Wednesday.

Doral’s newest outdoor shopping mall introduces Midweek Social, featuring early happy hour specials across several of its restaurants and an outdoor karaoke competition on the plaza. You’ll want to ditch work early to take advantage of deals such as two-for-one drinks and appetizers from 3–6pm at Salsa Fiesta; half-off cocktails from 4–8pm at Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar and Tapas; and $4 drinks and bites at Icebox Café.

Once you’re nice and lubed up, make your way to the central plaza for karaoke with a live DJ. Each Wednesday, the evening’s top three singers receive gift cards to CityPlace valued at $200, $150 or $75—which is more than we’ve ever gotten for any impromptu performance at our local watering hole.

