Coconut Grove restaurants band together for new Wine Flight Wednesdays

Starting August 2, the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District will launch Wine Flight Wednesday. The new weekly deal (think of it like Miami Spice’s boozy cousin) will be offered at ten awesome Grove restaurants till the end of September.

“But what exactly is Wine Flight Wednesday?” you may be asking while rubbing your hands together like a hungry raccoon. Allow us to explain: For just $33, you can get an appetizer and either a wine flight or whole bottle. The $33 price tag is meant to honor the area’s 33133 area code.

The deal will be good (during dinner hours) at the following restaurants:

Jaguar (3067 Grand Ave)

Le Bouchon Du Grove (3430 Main Hwy)

Panther Coffee (3407 Main Hwy)

Boho (3433 Main Hwy)

33 Kitchen (3195 Commodore Plaza)

BICE Bistro (3015 Grand Ave #120)

Spartico (3000 Florida Ave)

Atchana’s Homegrown Thai (3194 Commodore Plaza)

Peacock Garden Café (2889 McFarlane Rd)

The Spillover (2911 Grand Ave #400D)

