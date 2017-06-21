Dating IRL: Amber Love and David

Do shared interests make for a love connection? We set up two Miamians with lots in common—including friends!—to find out.

Amber:

“We ordered the summer vegetables and the octopus—which David said he’d only recently tried and was really into. Charcoal makes a ton of house sauces, and we got to pick three.”

David:

“We did it tapas-style so that we could try everything—mushrooms, charcuterie, octopus, which I had for the first time last year. I’m taking more food risks than I have before.”

Amber:

“The mixologist showed us how to make stirred and mixed drinks. I asked for an old-fashioned because that’s my drink of choice. David tasted mine and seemed to like it more than his mojito!”

David:

“The class was very informative. We picked what to make, and I chose a mojito. It wasn’t the best one I’ve had, but now I know what to do and can refine it over time. Amber’s old-fashioned was great.”

Amber:

“I asked Ryan, who owns the [Mr. Bing] truck, to concoct something for me. David had never been, so he tried my [shaved ice cream] and ate almost half of it!”

David:

“I was so full from dinner and couldn’t have one by myself, so we actually split it. The base was taro with Fruity Pebbles on top.”

The Verdict

Amber Love: ♥♥♥

“We know so many key people in each other’s lives, yet we’d never met. We have a lot in common, but there wasn’t a dating spark. He’d be fun to collaborate with professionally.”

David: ♥♥♥

“In terms of schedules, it seems tough to go on another date. Neither of us had dated in so long because we’re so busy. I’d stay in touch now that we follow each other on social media.”

