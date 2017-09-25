Daybreaker is throwing a free dance party at Club Space this Thursday

If coffee and Red Bull just don’t do it for you anymore, let us suggest another way to kick-start your morning: dancing.

We’re not talking 7am Zumba either. Daybreaker, now in more than 16 cities around the world, is an early-morning sober dance party that starts with an hour of yoga followed by two hours of shaking and grooving to a live DJ in a real club. Before sending you off into the world, sweaty and alert, the folks pump you with healthy drinks—think kombucha and fresh-pressed juices—and breakfast snacks.

This month’s installment, dubbed Pajama Party in Space, takes place at Club Space on Thursday at 6am. And while ticket prices typically range between $20–$30, Thursday’s event will be free of charge with RSVP. Instead, attendees are encouraged to donate money to benefit Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

You won’t want to snooze through this one.

