Downtown Miami is getting a swanky new sports club tomorrow

Believe it or not, there was a time when Miami sports teams didn't suck. It was the '80s, and downtown Miami's newest sports club, Black Market Miami (168 SE 1st St; blackmarketmia.com), is helping you relive the city's glory days.

From Red Rabbit Presents—the same company responsible for the wild Shelborne South Beach pool parties and WMC events—comes this swanky new spot decked in Dan Marino memorabilia and old photos of the Miami Hurricanes' championship teams (those were the days!).

Not into nostalgia? The massive 5,500-square-foot space has more than 30 (!!) 4K TVs and plush banquette seating, plus a huge gaming area equipped with pool tables and arcade games. Given Red Rabbit's nightlife reputation, expect happy hours, game-day specials and themed nights to become part of Black Market's regular programming. So whether your team wins or loses, you can still drink and dance until the wee hours. Isn't that what true sportsmanship is all about?

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.