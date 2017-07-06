  • Blog
Drive for a living? This Doral spot wants to buy you lunch next week.

By Virginia Gil Posted: Thursday July 6 2017, 3:59pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Who has time to stop for lunch these days? Not us.

And if you're a driver, your sad desk lunch is an even sadder (and sloppier) fast-food meal in one hand while your other greasy hand turns the wheel.

Oh, the struggle. But the restaurants at CityPlace Doral get it and want to show their gratitude by giving you a free meal-on-the-go next Thursday in honor of National Transportation Day. Kings Bowl Doral, Cabo Flats and Angelo Elia are among the restaurants providing complimentary lunches on Thursday, July 13, between 11am–2pm.

Menus vary but the folks at Kings Bowl have made theirs available online. Guests can preorder hearty wraps and desserts (think s'mores brownies) to be delivered curbside during the promotion. The bag lunches also include chips, water and a special surprise. Talk about a happy meal.  

