  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

FPL tells us how to prep for a hurricane (besides buy wine)

By Virginia Gil Posted: Thursday June 1 2017, 5:00pm

FPL tells us how to prep for a hurricane (besides buy wine)
Photograph: Shutterstock

How you prep for hurricane season (which begins June 1) has a lot to do with how long you’ve lived in Miami: Locals stock up on wine while newly minted Miamians head straight for the nonperishables. Turns out, neither is the right approach. “Customers need to start with a plan,” says Bill Orlove, spokesperson for Florida Power & Light Company, which overseas 1.1 million customers in Miami-Dade County. Need help strategizing for storms? Orlove offers a few suggestions.

–Vegetation is one of the leading causes of power outages after a storm. Trim any trees and collect palm fronds and other debris as soon as a storm warning is issued.   

–Power runs in a grid. If your neighbor’s power is restored but yours isn’t, you’re likely on different grids. In the event this happens, inquire with FPL.

–For faster service, ensure your home has a smart meter, which significantly reduces outage time since workers can ping these devices and turn power on remotely. If you don’t have one currently, FPL will install it.

–Batteries are a must, but so is making sure medical items like prescriptions drugs are refilled in the event of a power outage.

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 162 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest