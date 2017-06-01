FPL tells us how to prep for a hurricane (besides buy wine)

How you prep for hurricane season (which begins June 1) has a lot to do with how long you’ve lived in Miami: Locals stock up on wine while newly minted Miamians head straight for the nonperishables. Turns out, neither is the right approach. “Customers need to start with a plan,” says Bill Orlove, spokesperson for Florida Power & Light Company, which overseas 1.1 million customers in Miami-Dade County. Need help strategizing for storms? Orlove offers a few suggestions.

–Vegetation is one of the leading causes of power outages after a storm. Trim any trees and collect palm fronds and other debris as soon as a storm warning is issued.

–Power runs in a grid. If your neighbor’s power is restored but yours isn’t, you’re likely on different grids. In the event this happens, inquire with FPL.

–For faster service, ensure your home has a smart meter, which significantly reduces outage time since workers can ping these devices and turn power on remotely. If you don’t have one currently, FPL will install it.

–Batteries are a must, but so is making sure medical items like prescriptions drugs are refilled in the event of a power outage.

