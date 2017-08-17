Gallery owner Karla Ferguson bet on Little Haiti—and won big

In 2013, just when it looked like Wynwood was about to explode (which it was, by the way) Karla Ferguson, 37, the owner and curator of Yeelen Gallery, abandoned the neighborhood. She didn’t go far—a straight shot north for just about two miles, where she found a new home in Little Haiti. A lot has become of the neighborhood since then. More businesses and art galleries are flocking to the area every month, and Ferguson remains a strong advocate for the neighborhood’s rich history and vibrant culture. It’s safe to say she does not regret her decision to pack up and move.

Why did you leave Wynwood for Little Haiti?

The buildings and streets are bigger; I just loved the size of the streets. Wynwood was really tight. I was doing three-point turns every day to get out of my parking space. For the same kind of money [I paid in Wynwood], I got nine times the space here.

Yours was one of the first Wynwood galleries to move to Little Haiti. What was the neighborhood like then?

It was similar to what Wynwood was [at the beginning of its development]: mechanics everywhere and dead quiet by five in the evening. There was a lot going on with the Haitian community and more food options—which I loved because in Wynwood I was always starving. I remember the first few times I hung out near the Little Haiti Cultural Center; there was a lady outside peeling sugar cane and roasting corn. I was like: wow, I can get this on a daily basis?

Where else do you go for food in Little Haiti?

There’s a Haitian restaurant just a bit east of the gallery called Chez Le Bebe. It has amazing food.

What do you recommend people check out in the neighborhood?

The Little Haiti Cultural Center puts on different concerts. It’s such a great time, and you get top-quality performers and get to meet everyone in the neighborhood.

Do you have a favorite art gallery other than your own?

I enjoy going to Spinello Projects. It’s a nice vibe there during openings, and you get to interact with the artists. Check the websites of the places you’d like to visit ahead of time to make sure they’re open. As a newly budding area, we don’t have walking traffic; art spaces do appointments only.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen since opening in 2013?

A lot of the artists and gallerists own their spaces now. I have a feeling that once construction begins on all these new projects (like the planned 15-acre Magic City Innovation District), you’re going to see a rapid change again in the next two years. Change is constant; it happens anywhere the price is low enough and people see an opportunity to build and grow.

