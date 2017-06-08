  • Blog
Get a free blowout at the new Brickell Drybar this weekend

By Virginia Gil Posted: Thursday June 8 2017, 1:27pm

Photograph: Courtesy Drybar

Looks like we’re in for another soggy weekend, Miami. But that doesn’t mean you need to succumb to three more days of frizzy hair.

Here to save your tresses is a brand new Drybar, which opens Friday, June 9, inside Brickell City Centre. Like other locations of the national chain, Drybar’s second Miami outpost will feature a range of styling services, blow-dry memberships and product offerings.

The shop (701 S Miami Ave, Ste 320A; 305-702-5544) opens tomorrow at 7am and, in honor of its new digs, is giving customers one free blowout from Friday to Sunday, 7–11am. Appointments are available via the Drybar app or by phone, and are subject to availability.

The forecast may call for rain but the chances of a bad hair day seem pretty unlikely.

Staff writer
By Virginia Gil

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

