Get free admission to PAMM this Thursday and Friday

What’s worse than suffering from Hurricane Irma-induced cabin fever? Being stuck at home with bored little ones. Although schools remain closed until Monday (yikes!), Pérez Art Museum Miami reopens tomorrow and it is waiving admission for all Florida residents until Friday.

The folks at PAMM are even going the extra mile and offering family-friendly programming like what’s available during the museum’s free Second Saturdays. Kids and their parents can participate in art-making activities in the Vattikuti Learning Theatre from 11am to 2pm, while grownups can take full advantage of happy hour specials (which, fittingly, include a deal on a specialty hurricane cocktail) and music on the terrace—courtesy of Resident DJ Phaxas and Eve Ava—from 5 to 8pm on Thursday. The museum’s restaurant and bar, Verde, will open until 9pm on Thursday and 6pm on Friday.

Fortunately, Hurricane Irma spared PAMM’s gorgeous waterfront facilities. In turn, your sanity was also spared—consider yourself relieved of childcare duties for at least the next two days.

