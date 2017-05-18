Get your free copy of Time Out Miami magazine today!

Great news: The third issue of Time Out Miami is out today!

Inside we dish on all things brunch and crown our favorite places to eat, people watch and knock back a few mimosas. We're also celebrating Miami's grande dame of real estate, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, with a look back at its 100-year history; helping you plan the ultimate summer road trip with a guide to exploring five Florida destinations; and getting you pumped for spa month with a roundup of the weird and wonderful wellness treatments you can book right now in Miami.

As always, Time Out Miami is a free magazine and available around town at restaurants, bars, shops and other local retailers—so if you see one, snatch it up. For a detailed list of where to find it, click here.

Can't wait to read the magazine? Check out our digital version of the issue here. Have questions about the issue? Feel free to peruse our FAQ page.

Stay tuned on Instagram (@timeoutmiami) for more info on the magazine and upcoming events, including Concrete Beach Brewery's birthday party this Friday. Come have a beer with us, meet our staff and take a photo in our GIF booth.

If you have feedback on the issue, we'd love to hear your thoughts—shoot us an email at edit.miami@timeout.

Happy reading!

