Gorillaz will play their first Miami show ever at this year's III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival

Gorillaz is back.

After a seven-year hiatus, the British band has just announced a world tour, which includes a stop in Miami as one of this year's III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival headliners. The group's show will be its first Miami performance ever—and the only South Florida date on the band's tour in support of Humanz, their latest album out April 28.

Tickets for III Points go on sale online this Friday, but locals can get their hands on them as soon as Thursday in person at the Anderson, beginning at 3pm. Only a limited number of $111 general admission tickets and $245 VIP Foresight Passes will be available.

The fifth annual music festival takes place October 13 through 15 at Mana Wynwood. Check back in May for the scoop on this year's full lineup.

