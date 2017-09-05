Here's how to tell if you live in a Miami flood zone

By now, the category five Hurricane Irma is on all of South Florida’s radar. And while the forecast is still unable to predict where the hurricane will land with any certainty, it is a good idea to prepare nonetheless.

You can find no shortage of guides for basic preparedness online, but it’s also important to know whether or not you live within one of Miami’s many flood zones. The information could help you determine whether or not you should evacuate in the case of a direct hit.

Flooding is always an issue with heavy rain in Miami. Just last month, the remnants of a Tropical Depression sent Miami Beach—the city’s most vulnerable area—into chaos with severe flooding. Irma promises to bring much more rain should it connect with Miami.

Miami-Dade County has a very useful online map that shows you which neighborhoods sit within flood zones. You can type in a specific address or take a wide-angle look at the city’s highest risk areas (which, obviously, includes just about all of Miami Beach). You can also already see a map of Miami's potential evacuation zones, which may be called in waves as the hurricane blows closer.

In the meantime, stay up to date with the latest forecasts and grab supplies now. Once you’ve done all that, you may resort to Santería.

