This checklist has everything you need to buy for a hurricane

When it comes to preparing for a hurricane, Miamians oscillate between indifference and panic. Both ends of the spectrum are detrimental to actual preparedness—while one of you is out getting wine to pass the storm, the other one is freaking out, forgetting what to buy and inevitably making numerous trips to the store before finally stocking up on the essentials. Aside from determining whether you should evacuate or if your home is within one of Miami's (many!) flood zones, this list from FEMA has everything you need to buy to make sure you're ready for a hurricane. Save it, print it, bring it to the store with you or add it to your Amazon Wishlist—whatever it takes to make sure you're ready for Hurricane Irma and the rest of the 2017 hurricane season.
Emergency supply checklist
When diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.
