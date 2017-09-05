This checklist has everything you need to buy for a hurricane

When it comes to preparing for a hurricane, Miamians oscillate between indifference and panic. Both ends of the spectrum are detrimental to actual preparedness—while one of you is out getting wine to pass the storm, the other one is freaking out, forgetting what to buy and inevitably making numerous trips to the store before finally stocking up on the essentials. Aside from determining whether you should evacuate or if your home is within one of Miami's (many!) flood zones, this list from FEMA has everything you need to buy to make sure you're ready for a hurricane. Save it, print it, bring it to the store with you or add it to your Amazon Wishlist—whatever it takes to make sure you're ready for Hurricane Irma and the rest of the 2017 hurricane season.

Emergency supply checklist 1. Prescription medications and glasses 2. Infant formula and diapers 3. Pet food and extra water for your pet 4. Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies,

identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container 5. Cash! 6. Sleeping bag and/or warm blanket for each person in your home 7. A change of clothes, including long-sleeved shirt, pants and sturdy shoes 8. Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper When diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners. 9. Fire extinguisher 10. Matches in a waterproof container 11. Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items 12. Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels 13. Paper and pencil 14. Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children 15. Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days,

for drinking and sanitation 16. Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with

tone alert and extra batteries for both 17. Flashlight and extra batteries 18. First-aid kit 19. Whistle to signal for help 20. Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic

sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place 21. Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation 22. Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities 23. Can opener for food