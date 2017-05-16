  • Blog
III Points Festival reveals 2017 lineup: The xx, Nicolas Jaar, Willow Smith and more

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Tuesday May 16 2017, 11:09am

Photograph: Jason Koerner

Buzz has been growing over III Points ever since the Miami-bred festival announced its headliner last month: Gorillaz. The set will be the group’s only Florida performance during its highly anticipated return tour, and that news alone was enough to justify picking up a $99 Prophet Pass.

Today, III Points Music, Art & Technology Festival rolled out the rest of its lineup, and the list combines the same mix of buzzworthy indie acts, heavy hitters and local talent that III Points has become known for. Joining the Gorillaz will be The xx, Nicolas Jaar, Brian Eno, Danny Brown, Willow Smith, Richie Hawtin, Thundercat and a slew of other acts available for your perusal at iiipoints.com.  

Tickets to this year's festival, taking place October 13–15 at Mana Wynwood, went on sale this morning. A three-day general admission pass is going for $175 and VIP will cost you $295—which is still less than a weekend pass to Coachella.  

