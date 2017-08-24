III Points just added 14 more acts to its 2017 lineup

Excited for III Points? You should be. The Wynwood music and arts festival, now in its fifth year, is bringing a pretty insane lineup to Miami October 13–15. Gorillaz, the xx, Nicolas Jaar, Richie Hawtin, Lil B, Thundercat and more will all be hitting the stage.

And III Points has just announced a small second wave of buzzy acts that will be joining them. In classic III Points style, Mark Ronson and Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker will perform a DJ set together. Perfume Genius, whose latest album No Shape has earned heaps of praise from outlets like the New Yorker, will join the lineup as well. Other names tacked onto III Points include Jonas Rathsman, Monolink (live set), Pumarosa and Julio Victoria.

If you didn’t already capitalize on the early bird prices, you can grab tickets over at iiipoints.com for $190–345.

