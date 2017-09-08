Is your family in an area affected by Irma? Here's who you should call.

As South Florida awaits the arrival of Hurricane Irma, many Miamians are also concerned for the safety of loved ones in areas already affected by the category five storm.

If you have family members in the countries hit by Hurricane Irma—Puerto Rico, Haiti, St. Maarten—the U.S. Department of State has set up a task force alert that allows you to send information about U.S. citizens who may need emergency assistance.

Submissions are to be made directly on the Task Force website, where you’ll be asked to select the country where the person was last known to be:

For information about a U.S. citizen in Dutch St. Maarten, Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba or St. Eustatius, enter use “Netherlands” as the last known country

For information about a U.S. citizen in French St. Martin, Montserrat, St. Barthélemy or St. Kitts and Nevis, enter “Barbados” as the last known country

For information about a U.S. citizen in Turks and Caicos, enter “the Bahamas” as the last known country

Those unable to access the site are asked to email IrmaEmergencyUSC@state.gov and provide as much information as possible (name, gender, last known location); or call 1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S. and Canada).

