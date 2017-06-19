LCD Soundsystem is coming back to Miami—for real this time

Wynwood's III Points Music and Arts Festival took a stinging blow last year when, thanks to Hurricane Matthew, LCD Soundsystem was forced to cancel its headlining set. The bad news came just days before the festival and had a lot of disappointed LCD fans shaking their fists at the sky.

And while III Points did eventually find its footing and throw a successful concert, it promised Miami fans that it would bring LCD Soundsystem back to the 305 sooner rather than later. Well, today III Points announced it is making good on that promise. With the help of AEG, III Points is bringing LCD Soundsystem to the James L. Knight Center on Wednesday, October 25.

The show will take place just over a week after III Points 2017—which will see Gorillaz headlining—wraps up.

It's been seven years since LCD came to Miami and this concert is the only Florida show that's been announced this year. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23, via ticketmaster.com. And, in case you haven't heard, the James L. Knight has a roof. So the show will go on—rain or shine.

