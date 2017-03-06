Major key alert: DJ Khaled to host Summerfest Cruise 2017

Your favorite Snapchat celebrity/hip-hop entertainer DJ Khaled has anotha one in the works, but it's not something you'll hear on the radio.

His latest project: hosting Summerfest Cruise 2017, a four-day music festival aboard Norweigan Sky, featuring Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Migos and several more of his superstar friends. The Fourth of July expedition, which sets sail from Miami on June 30, is more than just a cruise. “It's a movement of good vibes and creative energy,” says Khaled. “They don’t want us to be on a cruise, so we are going on the most major cruise the world has ever seen.” Guests can expect an immersive experience that promises wild concerts, dope events, fashion shows, style pop-ups, interactive games and presentations.

The higher-than-usual cabin prices range from $721 to $1279 for the four-day Caribbean cruise, and the hit-making social media star assures it will be worth every penny—even if you do have to save up. “It's going to be one for the books. Don’t play yourself. Reward yourself.”

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.