Matador Bar and the Anderson introduce new cocktail menus

Is it Friday yet?

Just in time for your weekend boozing, Matador Bar at EDITION and crowd favorite the Anderson have both introduced fresh cocktail menus.

Comprising the new seasonal sippers at Matador Bar are a variety of gin and tonics that range from somewhat traditional, like the GG&T that's flavored with a splash of ginger juice, to the unconventional Yucatán G&T, which is spiced with habanero sauce and Thai chili.

After more than a year in business, the Anderson bar also adds a slew of new drinks to its '80s-inspired menu. Additions to the "freshies" and "stiffies" lists include the Life by Stereo—a revamped version of the previous Death by Stereo—made with Olmeca Altos tequila, Ancho Verde liqueur, fresh grapefruit and a mixed-herb cordial, and the Beets by Bro—a savory combination of Ilegal Mezcal, beet juice, lime citrus bitters, sage and pickled beets. Also debuting at the Upper Eastside bar is a snacks menu that's perfect for knocking back a few. Think empanadas, Tex-Mex queso, a fried chicken sandwich and short rib naan tacos.

Let the countdown to happy hour begin.



Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.