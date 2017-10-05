Meet celebrity astrologer Susan Miller in Miami Beach this month

The world is all kinds of messed up these days. Fortunately, there’s someone we can all count on to help us through tough times and tell us which day of the month we’re going to get lucky: Susan Miller.

The celebrity astrologer behind the wildly successful website Astrology Zone is making an appearance at the Miami Beach EDITION on Sunday, October 22, and dishing on all things zodiac. During what promises to be an intimate evening inside the spa’s relaxation lounge (with wine, of course), Miller will share insight on the luckiest day of the year—October 26!—and answer your most pressing questions. What exactly is mercury retrograde? Are you ever going to find love? This is your opportunity to hear it straight from the guru herself.

While horoscopes are free to read on Miller’s website, tickets to the exclusive event are $150. Celestial guidance doesn’t come cheap.

