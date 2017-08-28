  • Blog
Meet Salty Donut’s newest, mind-bending doughnut

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Monday August 28 2017, 6:18pm

Photograph: Courtesy Salty Donut

Scientific hybrid experiments can go very right or very wrong. Remember when Jeff Goldblum accidentally turned himself into a decomposing fly in the aptly named The Fly? That was bad. But theoretical doughnut experimentation rarely goes so wrong, and—more often than not—the results are delicious.

Take, for example, Salty Donut’s newest doughnut, which will be officially joining the Salty fam this Tuesday, August 29. The new doughnut, called the Babka Stuffed Babka doughnut, is an absolute orgy of babka, a sweet cake popular in Eastern Europe and a staple in Jewish bakeries. Salty Donut has taken the chocolate-swirled pastry and not only converted it into doughnut form, but stuffed that babka doughnut with even more babka.

It's babka-ception, people. 

The whole thing is topped with chocolate and nut streusel and will probably sell out quicker than you can say “babka,” so get in line early this week to try it for yourself.

 

