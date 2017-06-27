Miami is getting a fancy new doughnut shop this Thursday

It’s official: Philadelphia’s hottest doughnut shop is coming to Miami.

Federal Donuts, which specializes in crispy fried doughnuts and chicken, opens its first outpost outside of Philly in Wynwood this Thursday, June 29.

Like its northern counterparts, the Miami spot (250 NW 24th St; 305-573-9393) will serve signatures like the “hot and fresh,” freshly fried treats that are tossed in sugar and served hot, and “fancy” doughnuts, a cake-dough-style featuring a rotating selection of glazes.

But unlike other doughnut shops in the area, Federal Donuts (owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov and manned by CookNSolo Restaurants’ Steven Cook) will also serve twice-fried super crispy chicken, both by the piece and in sandwich form.

Below is a peek at the decadent menu. You may want to consider fasting from now until Thursday.

Doughnuts

-Hot and Fresh: Flavors include strawberry, lavender, cinnamon brown sugar and cookies and cream. Single $1.75, half-dozen $7.50, dozen $13.

-Fancy: Flavors include guava poppy, strawberry shortcake, lemon meringue, black and white, chocolate eclair and blueberry mascarpone. Single $2.75, half-dozen $13, dozen $24.

Chicken

-Fried chicken: Each order of fried chicken is served with a honey doughnut and choice of seasoning, such as buttermilk ranch and honey ginger. Half $11, whole $22.

-Fried chicken sandwich: A boneless chicken breast sandwich with buttermilk ranch seasoning, American cheese and spicy rooster sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.

Coffee

-Panther Coffee’s Finca La Amistad blend.

