Miami's first AAA Five-Diamond restaurant will serve its last meal ever next Friday

Adios, Azul.

The five-star, Brickell Key restaurant inside the Mandarin Oriental, which helped catapult the careers of award-winning chefs such as Michelle Bernstein and Brad Kilgore, will officially close its doors to the public next Friday, June 30.

A pioneer in the local food scene, Azul has remained one of the city's most lauded fine-dining institutions for more than 17 years—a lifetime for any Miami business. In 2003, it became the city's first AAA Five-Diamond restaurant and, in 2013, earned five stars from Forbes Travel Guide.

For its last hurrah, Azul is hosting two very special six-course dinners and inviting back chef Clay Conley, who helmed the kitchen from 2005 until 2010. He'll be cooking up several of his most popular dishes from his five-year tenure as executive chef, including king crab and tandoori-marinated Colorado lamb.

The last two dinner services are scheduled to take place June 29 and 30. The price for six courses, including an amuse-bouche and dessert, will be $105. You can throw in a wine pairing for an extra $35—practically a steal for a once-in-a-Miami-lifetime experience.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.