Miami's ultimate free ride is now available in Coral Gables

Move over, trolley. There's a new way to get around for free in Coral Gables.

Starting today, Freebee—a local fleet of electric-powered, open-air vehicles—is offering rides in the City Beautiful. Already in neighborhoods such as Wynwood and South Beach, the golf-cart-looking cars provide free transportation within designated areas (read: short distances). You can either flag one down or request a ride via the company's free mobile app. Pick-ups generally take a few minutes and users can track their driver's location just like any paid ride-share service. Though unlike Uber or Lyft, tipping is encouraged.

Coral Gables Freebees will run daily from 11am until 11pm throughout downtown (between LeJeune and Douglas Roads and San Sebastian and Navarre Aves, plus extended coverage down Valencia Avenue and Coral Way). If you've never ridden a Freebee before, you're in for an experience—loud music, wind in your hair and lots of blank stares from strangers.

A post shared by Freebee (@freebeemiami) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

