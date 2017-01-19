Miami's Women’s Rally organizers on what to expect at Saturday's protest

If you can’t make it to D.C. for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, you still have an opportunity to rally locally at the Women’s Rally in South Florida. Miami’s will be a contained demonstration at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater (safety concerns limit actual marching) that welcomes men, women and children to "stand against oppression and to stand up for all who are marginalized.”

We spoke to rally organizers Stephanie Myers and Laura Sawyer Broder ahead of this weekend's demonstration and got the scoop on what participants should expect, ways to contribute if you can't attend and how many men they're really expecting.

What do you hope is the outcome of Saturday’s demonstration?

Women's Rally: We hope people are inspired not only by their neighbors but also by the speakers and the nonprofits in attendance. Our goal has always been a call to action and we hope that people will use the rally as a springboard and be inspired to get involved in organizations on a local, state and national level based on what they are interested in.

What changes do you expect to see on a local level following the rally?

WR: We hope people leave Saturday’s rally not only feeling more connected to their neighbors and community, but leave wanting to take action and get involved at the local level with nonprofits, issue organizations and anything they feel will make their community a better place.

How many men do you expect to participate?

WR: A lot. This event is open to anyone and everyone from all backgrounds who care about women’s rights and human rights, and we expect the crowd on Saturday to be just as diverse as you would expect in South Florida.

Will you organize more rallies throughout the year?

WR: We have kicked around some ideas, but, ultimately, we have just been focused on ensuring an amazing and historic event. I think after Saturday we’ll take breath finally and then decide what’s next.

If someone can’t attend but is interested in supporting your cause, what can they do to contribute?

WR: Everyone can help by going to our website and getting involved with sponsoring nonprofits. They can also contribute directly to the rally at soflwomensrally.org.

Event details

When: Saturday, January 21 at 1pm.

Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

RSVP: Required. Click here to sign up.

