Miansai and illesteva are holding a major sample sale next month

By Virginia G Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 12:33pm

Photograph: Courtesy Miansai

Unlike New York City, where killer retail opportunities are literally everywhere (we can’t tell you the number of times we’ve tripped over a dude hawking fake Louis Vuittons on the sidewalk), Miami rarely gets any great shopping events. Which is why next month’s Miansai x illesteva sample sale is major. The Miami-based accessories brand and the Italian eyewear label, who count Reese Witherspoon and Beyoncé as loyal fans, are joining forces for a two-day sale in Wynwood that you dont want to miss.

Miansai’s nautical-inspired cuffs, hook and anchor wrap bracelets and watches, as well as illesteva’s signature sunglasses, will be discounted up to 80 percent. Previous Miansai sales featured cuffs in the $50–$70 range and hook and anchor wrap bracelets for about $20. For those on a budget, consider the weekend sale an opportunity to do some charity work: 20 percent of proceeds benefit local nonprofit Style Saves, which provides students with school uniforms, supplies and clothes.

Where: 225 NW 26th St

When: Oct 7, 8 noon–6pm

RSVP: miansai@purplepr.com 

