Michael's Genuine brings back menu classics and debuts new happy hour in honor of its 10th anniversary

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 10 years since Michael's Genuine Food & Drink opened its doors in a then-fledgling Design District, introducing locals and tourists to Michael Schwartz's signature, ingredient-driven cuisine. Among numerous noteworthy contributions, the restaurant has given us house-made Pop-Tarts, Florida-bred, craft-brewed beer and incredible pizza—plus, tabloid-worthy celebrity sightings (John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston were first spotted together dining at Michael's!).

To celebrate 10 years in business on March 13, Michael's Genuine is bringing back old classics beginning this Thursday. On the menu for a limited time will be chicken liver crostini topped with caramelized onions, rock shrimp and chorizo pizza and wood roasted onions stuffed with ground lamb and apricots, as well as other popular dishes first introduced in 2007. Kicking off the restaurant's 11th year in service on March 14 will be a new extended happy hour. For the first time ever, diners will enjoy half-price oysters and snacks (think deviled eggs and marinated olives) as well as cocktails, wine and beer from 4:30 to 7:30pm on weekdays.

And in true Miami fashion, michaelsgenuine.com is getting an anniversary facelift: a cleaner, mobile-friendly site is scheduled to debut on Thursday.

