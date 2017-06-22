MLB All-Star Week heads to Miami for the first time ever—and we've got all the details

Baseball season heats up in Miami this summer as Marlins Park plays host to the 2017 Midsummer Classic—a first for the city and the State of Florida. The 88th annual All-Star Game, happening July 11, marks the high point of All-Star Week, which also features the All-Star Sunday games, a celebrity softball tournament (July 9) and a Home Run Derby (July 10), with 2016’s returning champ and Marlins star player Giancarlo Stanton.

Off the field and over the causeway, Miami Beach Convention Center hosts the All-Star FanFest, a five-day event attended by former players, celebrities and Hall of Famers (July 7–11). This year’s FanFest includes the showcase Hometown Heroes, which celebrates the Miami Marlins’ history all the way back to when the team was called the Florida Marlins. Jeff Conine, who played in both Marlins World Series championships (’97 and ’03)—and was named MVP of the 1995 All-Star Game—is confirmed to attend.

Not much of a baseball fan? All-Star Week promises its share of other free events and musical surprises, including a concert by Miami’s own Flo Rida. Here's a look at how the week is shaping up.

July 7–11: All-Star FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Tickets $19–$35.

July 8: Electric Run MLB All-Star 5K, presented by Nike and featuring a performance by Lil Jon. 8pm at Bayfront Park; $35.

July 9: MLB All-Star Zumba® Class led by master instructor and founder Beto Perez, plus a performance by Latin singer Don Omar. 9:30–11am at Bayfront Park; $35, VIP $70.

July 9: MLB All-Star Sunday, featuring a double header—legends and celebs—boasting talents like former Marlin Ivan Rodriguez, Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco and Cuban-born actor William Levy. Miami's own Flo Rida performs between games. 4pm at Marlins Park, $80–$150.

July 10: The much-anticipated Home Run Derby will feature returning champ Giancarlo Stanton, plus Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is also rumored to participate. 8pm at Marlins Park; $250–$360.

July 11: The 88th annual All-Star game concludes the week. Tickets to the game also include admission to FanFest on July 10 or 11. 7:30pm at Marlins Park; $280–$363.

