Rock & roll laser light shows return to the new Frost Science

Remember in high school when you and your friends used to get stoned and go to the planetarium in Coconut Grove to watch laser light shows? (Just kidding, we never did that.)

Relive those days again—sort of—when the new Frost Science museum, which is set to open May 8, brings back its beloved laser light show experience. The 67-foot planetarium dome with a 360-degree projection screen features an 8K visual system that provides a hypnotic look at the technicolor beams. Underscoring the mesmerizing visuals will be music from Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Lady Gaga, among others.

The first laser light show is scheduled for Friday, June 2, with subsequent events taking place on the first Friday of each month. Tickets for the laser shows are $10 for adults, $8 for children and do not include admission to the museum.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd (305-434-9600, frostscience.org).

