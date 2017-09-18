Salt Bae is opening his first U.S. restaurant in Miami next month—and he's hiring

By now, we hope, you’ve seen him somewhere: Instagram, Twitter, in your wildest dreams, wearing nothing but a Speedo made from T-bone steaks.

They call him Salt Bae—and he is the master of meat.

Well, technically, his name is Nusret Gökçe, and he's the head chef of Nusr-et, a chain of steakhouses that started in Turkey. The chef first rose to internet fame after a sensual video of him slicing a particularly juicy piece of meat (and then salting it with his trademark sprinkling technique) went viral this year. Since then, he's become one of the internet's favorite memes.

And we learned today that Salt Bae is bringing his first U.S. Nusr-et location right here to Miami. His restaurant will be at 999 Brickell Avenue, the space that formerly housed Coya. The menu will, obviously, be for the carnivores and the restaurant is apparently weeks from opening, according to Eater. Nusr-et Miami is hiring as we speak too. Just shoot an email over to infonusretmiami@d-reamusa.us for more info on how to apply.

And keep an eye out for Mr. Salt Bae himself strolling around the 305 in the coming months. You can't miss him. He'll be the one who smells like salt and true love.

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Find out where you can find the best Cuban sandwich in Miami here.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.