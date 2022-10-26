This nano-brewery specializes in burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and corn dogs that are inexplicably damn good. Maybe it’s that they’ve thought very closely about every single ingredient. That’s evident, too, in their Cuban. It all starts with a perfect representation of pressed Cuban bread: crunchy as hell outside yet still a bit chewy inside. Then there’s the Duroc pork, Benton's aged country ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard. Could you improve on any one of these layers? We’d like to see somebody try.
The Cuban sandwich is the quintessential Miami dish and anyone who claims differently should be hot-pressed in a plancha. But seriously, while there might be some disagreement over who invented the Cubano (Tampa, calm down), we hold one very strong opinion on the matter: Miami’s are the best in the world.
So what qualifies a Cubano to be considered the best Cuban sandwich in Miami? Is it the crunchy bread, the sliced ham, the roasted pork? Should it call for mustard or is plain better? We’re settling the debate by taste-testing the city’s supposed greatest—from South Beach to Little Havana—and ranking our favorites below.