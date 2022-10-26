In which we rank the Magic City's most iconic dish, from Little Havana to South Beach and a few more surprising locales.

The Cuban sandwich is the quintessential Miami dish and anyone who claims differently should be hot-pressed in a plancha. But seriously, while there might be some disagreement over who invented the Cubano (Tampa, calm down), we hold one very strong opinion on the matter: Miami’s are the best in the world.

So what qualifies a Cubano to be considered the best Cuban sandwich in Miami? Is it the crunchy bread, the sliced ham, the roasted pork? Should it call for mustard or is plain better? We’re settling the debate by taste-testing the city’s supposed greatest—from South Beach to Little Havana—and ranking our favorites below.