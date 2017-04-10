Seven awesome photos from the Marlins’ 1997 World Series win in honor of opening day

The Miami Marlins' 25th season home opener this Tuesday marks the return of baseball to South Florida and the 20th anniversary of Miami's 1997 World Series championship season.
It's been nearly two decades since the then Florida Marlins defeated the Cleveland Indians at Pro Player Stadium (now the Hard Rock), setting a record by reaching the World Series in only the team's fifth season.
In honor of tomorrow's opening game against the Atlanta Braves, we look back at the team's history-making win.
