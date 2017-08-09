Seven Miami hotels offering staycation specials this month

So that summer vacation never really came to fruition, huh? Don't fret. Sure, September is barreling toward us and the end of summer is in sight, but you might still be able to squeeze a small holiday in.

August is one of the best (and cheapest) times to book a hotel in Miami, according to a recently released survey by booking.com that took 27,000 hotel reviews into account. It's no surprise. Summer in Miami is notoriously slow. Tourists are sparse and business is lethargic thanks to the fact that it's usually too hot to do anything but sit in a bathtub full of ice.

Add to that the fact that the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is currently running a “Summer of Temptations” promotion series through September 30 with local hotels and you've got a potential staycation on your hands. Check out some the best deals we found below and see all participating hotels here.

1. Fontainebleau Hotel

Book two nights or more at Miami Beach's classic Fontainebleau and you'll get a $50 daily food and beverage credit, free valet parking, and the hotel’s Little Bleau Book, a thick coupon pamphlet with plenty of deals around town.

2. Kimpton Epic Hotel

The downtown waterfront hotel will give its guests a $100 resort credit if they're staying for at least two nights. That'll come in handy at the hotel's chic rooftop restaurant Area 31.

3. Loews Miami Beach

The Loews is dishing out a $250 resort credit to guests staying four nights or more. The package is very family friendly. If you bring the kids, they'll get complimentary access to the resorts Kids Club (for a maximum of two children) and eat free if accompanied by an adult.

4. Mandarin Oriental

Breakfast will be free during your stay at the Mandarin (for your kids too, as long as they're under 11) as well as parking. But the real icing on the cake of this package is the four free passes to the Pérez Art Museum and Frost Art Museum.

5. W Miami

Expect two free cocktail tickets upon check in at the W Brickell. Use them at any of the restaurants or bars inside the hotel. You and a guest will also enjoy some beautiful views during your free breakfast at 15th and Vine (located on the 15th floor).

6. The Confidante

Don’t have any vacation days left? Lucky for you the Confidante is offering a daycation deal. $375 gets you two massages or a facial (50 minutes each), two chairs by the pool or beach, two cocktails to enjoy in said chairs and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at either Bird & Bone or Talde.

7. The Langford

The gorgeous and historic Langford will comp your valet (a major plus in the parking chaos of downtown) and hook you up with a free Sunday brunch, which will include all you can drink rosé, frosé, mimosas and two brunch bites. The package is for double occupancy only and rates start at $249 a night.

