Seven of the weirdest Miami spa treatments you should experience

Not all spa treatments are created equal: There are those that help you relax, and then you have the ones that make you question whether you really should be letting a stranger slather you in chocolate. All for the sake of wellness, right? We think so, which is why we subjected ourselves to sub-zero temperatures (on our face), tuning forks and more in the name of rejuvenation. Here you’ll find treatments that will leave you with that super-refreshing feeling, plus a few stories to tell—Instagram or otherwise.

Masaje de coco at Faena Hotel’s Tierra Santa Healing House

In South America, coconut oil is considered the oil of life. The fact that it abounds there (and in Miami) is just one reason it’s earned that title. The other justification is the healing properties it brings to the skin. For this treatment at Faena, you’re covered from head to toe in the nourishing oil and then soothed by a warm coconut-herb compress that melts muscles, easing stress and knots. Bonus: You’ll leave smelling like a tropical dream. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (786-655-5570). $185/50-minute treatment.

Cryo facials at Cryo Miami

Remember how ungodly hot it gets in July? Here’s a way to cool down and fight aging at the same time. Frozen facials are all the rage at this Coral Gables cryogenics lab, where, for 12 minutes, you can have -160°F and colder vapors applied to your face. It’s like blasting Arctic chills directly at your skin, which is beneficial because it causes the skin to recoil and tighten, giving it a rejuvenated glow while also keeping you the coolest you’ve ever been. 430 S Dixie Hwy, suite 8, Coral Gables (305-456-0684). $75.

Chocolate truffle body wrap at Eména Spa Hollywood

Finally, a guilt-free way to indulge in the good stuff—Augustus Gloop–style. Here, instead of diving into a chocolate river, you are rubbed from head to toe in cocoa oils: The caffeine properties in cocoa stimulate the mind and body. The chocolaty treatment is rounded out with a rubdown in almond and macadamia nut oils. 4111 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL (754-707-5607). $275/80-minute treatment.

Acutonics at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Acutonics vibrations offer a way to reap the benefits of acupuncture without the prodding. Instead of poking you, tuning forks are applied to pressure points to bring a united sense of energy to the body. When the vibrations align, so do your chakras—meaning you’ll leave feeling Zen. 6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (866-276-2226). $165/50-minute treatment.

Detox scrub at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Life, it’s dirty. And it all seeps into your pores. You might have had an exfoliation treatment before, but never one like this—mostly because someone else is exfoliating you. You begin by lying on the warm marble of the spa’s hamam; then, your therapist rubs you with blood-orange salts from head to toe. You’ll feel like a car that’s gone through a high-pressure wash when it’s over and your skin will be silky smooth. 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach (305-673-1717). $125/30-minute treatment.

Spa wave at âme Wellness & Spa Collective

Have you ever wanted to nap on a waterbed—at a concert? For a spa wave, you sit in a water-filled lounge chair that vibrates in tune to soothing music pumped through headphones while the room illuminates around you with relaxing color and therapeutic lighting. It all combines to reduce your heartbeat and give you the ultimate feeling of calm. 19999 West Country Club Dr, Aventura (305-933-6930). $70/50-minute treatment.

Abhyanga Shirodhara at Lapis, the Spa at Fontainebleau

This ancient Ayurvedic practice calls for Shirodhara, a form of therapy in which warm, fragrant oils are rhythmically poured onto your forehead to infuse the body with a sense of calm. Once you’re oiled, a therapist massages away your body’s kinks and knots. The entire process opens your third eye, which lives in your forehead and brings a sense of awareness to your conscious and subconsciousness. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (305-535-3283). $225/80-minute treatment.

