Six places to catch live cabaret in Miami besides El Tucán

Miami is going through a bit of a cabaret revival at the moment. The sultry shows of decades past have been resurrected and reinvigorated with a Miami flair and now you can find them from Coral Gables to South Beach. Certainly, no place has capitalized on this with more success in the last year than El Tucán (more on that here), but it would be unfair to say they’re the only—or the first—ones to do so. Meet the other folks rounding out Miami’s cabaret scene.

The Cabaret South Beach

This quaint piano bar nestled inside the Shelborne South Beach hosts classic cabaret nights and recently devoted an entire week of performances to the late great Prince.

Copa Room

This extravagant nightclub, housed in the old Mansion space, isn’t your classic cabaret. Over-the-top performances are sprinkled in throughout the night, featuring acrobatics, costumed dancers and lip-synching impersonators belting it out like your favorite popstars.

Faena Theater

The intimate theater inside the chic Faena Hotel Miami Beach was recently home to an original production of C’est Rouge, a dance extravaganza from choreography Blanca Li. Stay tuned for future residencies this fall.

The Wreck Bar

This unapologetically old-school Fort Lauderdale hotel bar puts on a dying form of burlesque: the mermaid show. Performers dressed like sirens perform a full underwater cabaret routine, which patrons watch from portholes behind the bar every weekend.

The Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

On the first Thursday of the month, the Moon River Cabaret company takes over the MiMo restaurant for a burlesque dinner party—a night of vintage comedy, song and dance.

Riviera Live

This brand new Gables venue channels the variety performances of 1950s Havana—glamorous, leggy and loud. It’s a formula that has already worked wonders for El Tucán, Brickell’s successful Latin cabaret.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.