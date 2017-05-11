South Beach has a new five-hour happy hour—and it includes food

If your usual happy hour routine involves sprinting from your desk to the bar to make in time for one discounted drink, we have news that will make you slow down and maybe even work a little longer.

Tonight, Ricky's South Beach debuts a new extended happy hour that features half-priced drinks and food for five whole hours. The specials run Monday through Friday, from 5–10pm, and include 50 percent off the bar's entire menu—from sliders and nachos to cocktails and shots.

An order of lollipop wings are $5.50, cocktails are $6, beer like Full Sail IPAs are $3.50 and shots are $2.50. To sweeten the deal, Ricky's is giving away two tokens for every drink purchased. Buy two beers, and get a round of table hockey on the house.

On deadline? No problem—Ricky's will reward you for all that hard work.

