Sushi Maki introduces a new fast-casual concept in Coconut Grove

Finally, quick and cheap sushi that won't make you sick.

It's all thanks to local chain Sushi Maki (the same Sushi Maki you see at Miami International Airport and Miami Whole Foods), which is expanding to Coconut Grove with a new fast-casual restaurant this month. Dubbed "fine casual," the new concept will work like most fast-dining restaurants of its kind, in which customers place their order at the counter and wait for waitstaff to bring it to the table. "We designed Sushi Maki Coconut Grove so customers could come in, eat and get back to their day," said Abe Ng, founder and CEO of Sushi Maki.

But if it's a leisurely lunch you're after (or a place to get some work done that isn't Starbucks next door), this location will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations and two hours of free parking. Also exclusive to Coconut Grove will be several menu items, such as volcano fries (like a volcano roll with french fries instead of sushi—yum!) and tempura Oreos.

Sushi Maki Coconut Grove (2650 S Bayshore Dr) is the group's seventh stand-alone location and is scheduled to open mid-April—just in time for your summer fresh-fish fix.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.