Tap 42 is throwing a party to welcome Frozé to its menu

Though National Rosé Day was only 72 hours ago, we really don't need an excuse to enjoy everyone's favorite summer wine. I mean, what's not to love?

It's pink and sweet and if you drink enough of it a Bruno Mars song will just, like, start playing. (Seriously. Try it.)

And Tap 42—the Broward-based South Florida chain that has expanded into Miami to much acclaim—definetely agrees with the merits of the drink. They like it so much that they've decided to freeze it, add it to their menu and throw a party to celebrate.

Frozé, if you haven't been lucky enough to experience it, is a sort of frozen slushy version of rosé, perfect for hot days and cold days and earthquakes and, really, it's just perfect.

On Saturday, June 17, Tap 42 will be rolling out its own frozé at its flagship Fort Lauderdale location (1411 S. Andrews Avenue). The brunch party, taking place from 11am–3pm, will feature $5 frozé infused with organic juices. If the frozé does well in Fort Lauderdale, Tap 42 plans on adding it to its Miami locations in Coral Gables and Midtown Miami. So drink up, Fort Lauderdale! We're counting on you.

