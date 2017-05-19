Tap 42 is opening a massive new location in Midtown Miami tomorrow

How does Coral Gables's Tap 42 go about celebrating its first anniversary? By opening a brand new location on the exact same day.

Tomorrow, exactly one year after opening its first Miami location, Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar debuts a brand new Midtown Miami location (3252 NE 1st Ave, suite 101)—and it is huge. The 6,150-square-foot space (formerly Apeiro restaurant) features an indoor/outdoor bar and a massive outdoor patio area, which is exactly where you'll want to park yourself this summer to take advantage of the 42 craft brews the restaurant has on tap.

Like its sister properties, Tap 42 Midtown plans to offer special events and themed nights, such as ladies' night on Wednesday and bottomless brunch on weekends. As for the menu, it's packed with crowd favorites such as the short rib sliders and the skillet spinach and artichoke dip, and also includes lighter fare like sushi bowls and spicy salmon tostones should you want to save room for more beer.

