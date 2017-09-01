The Amazon Treasure Truck is coming to Miami

Are you obsessed with Prime? Is Now the glue that holds together the relationship with your forgetful significant other? (WHERE IS THE TOILET PAPER?!)

Now Amazon is doing you one better: the Treasure Truck. The roving store is curated by Amazon staff and filled with a mix of edible items, trendy wares and locally sourced stuff. Unlike other mobile shops, you’ll shop the truck via the app and receive a notification when your purchase is available for pickup. Supplies are limited, so get ready to pounce on that discounted lipstick, new pair of headphones, fresh steaks or other goodies you might be eyeing.

Like all good things in life, there’s a catch. You won’t know when the Treasure Truck will roll into Miami. You’ll have to check the Amazon app for clues or text “truck” to 24193 to receive text alerts of its whereabouts and what’s in stock. Seattle is the Treasure Truck’s first stop before it makes its way through Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta, among other cities, and eventually down to Miami—where we’ll be waiting.

