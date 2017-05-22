The best Miami Memorial Day 2017 events far away from the beach traffic

Memorial Day in Miami means different things to different people. Some are surely looking forward to the weekend's free Air and Sea Show happening on Miami Beach. Others are flocking to town in search of the parties that come with the extra long weekend. And you—you might be biting your fingernails to oblivion in anticipation of the bumper-to-bumper chaos that will be happening thanks to the aforementioned events.

Well, good news. You can still avoid the insane traffic of Miami Beach and make the most of Memorial Day weekend's packed event schedule. Here are some really fun things to do that should steer you clear of some of the summer's worst gridlock.

1. Backyard Monsters

DJs Nicole Moudaber, Pan-Pot, ALX, Donnie Lowe, Carabetta & Doons and Fiin all take over Virginia Key for a special Memorial Day concert. May 29 1–11pm; $20–$90.

2. Memorial Day BBQ at PAMM

The downtown Miami museum hosts a good ol' fashion barbecue with plenty of food and live music on Monday. Admission is free for active-duty military personnel, veterans, military family members and PAMM members. Plus, Coast Guard Air Station Miami is scheduled to make a special appearance. May 29 1–4pm; $16.

3. FemAle Brew Fest

If you're really trying to get out of Miami this weekend, you can escape to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday for South Florida's first female-focused beer festival, featuring talented female brewers, experts, musicians and entertainers. Beer samples and food tastings are part of the fun. Collective puts on South Florida’s FAT Village, 521 SW First Ave, Fort Lauderdale. May 28 1–5pm; $10–$45.

4. SÜNDE Memorial Day BBQ

The party series SÜNDE takes advantage of Armando Records' breezy, tropical outdoor space on Memorial Day to cook some food, spin some records and pour some drinks. Those who RSVP and arrive before 7pm get free entry and a complimentary barbecue dish. May 29 5–11pm; $5.

5. Poplife presents the Radio Dept.

Swedish indie rockers the Radio Dept. perform at Gramps on Memorial Day with local support from EONS and Millionyoung. Stop by to burn some barbecue calories on the dance floor, play bocce or maybe just eat some more at Gramps' in-house pizzeria, Pizza Tropical. May 29 at 8pm; $20.

6. La Vida Bohème

Check out Venezuelan Latin Grammy-winning rock band La Vida Bohème play songs from their latest album, La Lucha, live at downtown hotspot 1306. Come ready to rock. May 27 at 9pm; $25–$30.

7. Duck, Duck, Goose Deux

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog is known for doing unspeakably delicious things to pork. But once a year, he gathers his chef buddies and dives headfirst into fowl. This year’s DDG Festival is taking place at the Anderson, which will surely have just the right cocktail for your duck. May 28 at 3pm; $20–$75.

8. Taste of Brickell Food and Wine Festival

Brickell has quickly established itself as one of Miami’s top dining destinations, with new restaurants by José Andrés, Michael Schwartz, and more. At the sixth annual Brickell Food and Wine Festival, the neighborhood’s culinary scene will show you what makes them special. 609 Brickell Ave. May 27 1–9pm; $10–$75.

9. An Evening with Richard Dawkins

During this discussion with renowned evolutionary biologist and author, Richard Dawkins, all his favorite topics will be up for grabs: religion, science, and the future of mankind. The lecture will end with an audience Q&A and book signing. May 27 at 7pm; $29, VIP $250.

10. Classic Album Sundays

The latest installment of Sweat Records' Classic Album Sunday—in which music nerds gather to eat pizza, drink beer and listen to an undeniably great album in its entirety—offers a chill alternative to Memorial Day madness. This month's installment tackles Radiohead's OK Computer.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.