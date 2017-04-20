The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Apr 21–23

Fri 21

Buzz Art Auction

Bid on cool street art from some of the country’s top graffiti artists when the traveling Buzz Art Auction makes a stop in Miami this weekend. There’ll be food, cocktails and dancing to keep you busy between bidding, which starts at just $1. A portion of the night’s proceeds benefit New World Symphony.

Wynwood Life Art Festival

Fusing art, music, food and fashion, the weekend-long street celebration features pop-up art galleries, a style lounge hosting runway shows and a culinary showcase led by prominent Miami chefs. More than 20 local bands and DJs also take the stage, including Afrobeta.

Sat 22

Find Your Perfect Match with Clinique and Nikki Novo

What does finding love and shopping for beauty products have in common? Both require patience and plenty of trial and error. Cut to the chase faster this Saturday with help from Clinique and Miami relationship expert Nikki Novo. Learn about and get matched for the brand’s new BIY Blend It Yourself Pigment Drops product and then receive some one-on-one dating advice from Nikki.

Soundwaves

Head down to Key Biscayne for a waterfront Earth Day celebration at Rickenbacker Marina. Catch performances by Colombian reggae-fusion band Locos por Juana and DJ sets by Soulixer and Nadia Harris, among others. The laid-back beach bash promises plenty of opportunities to drink craft beer, jam outdoors and ogle the downtown Miami skyline unobstructed.

Andrew McMahon with Atlas Genius + Night Riots

McMahon, formerly of Jack’s Mannequin, didn’t let a thing like cancer stop him. With the disease behind him and new album Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness in front, McMahon is on the road.

Momentum Dance Company’s 35th Anniversary Celebration

One of Miami's longest-standing dance companies celebrates 35 years in the business with back-to-back weekend performances. Dancers from around the world will perform five commemorative shows, including the world premiere of Gold Falling through Water set to French composer Gabriel Faure’s “Sonata #1.”

Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival

Feast on all sorts of grilled, smoked and sauce-slathered dishes from South Florida restaurants while exploring Fruit and Spice Park’s 37 acres of lush paradise. There are live blues bands for the adults and pony rides to keep the kids entertained.

Sun 23

Old Time Dance

Swing your partner round and round underneath the starlit sky at the Barnacle. Not quite sure how to folk dance? Take a free lesson before the outdoor dance party commences, and learn how to do-si-do and promenade with the best of them. There is a live band and a caller to tell you exactly what to do.

Aida

Never a company to back away from a challenge, Slow Burn Theatre mounts a regional production of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Tony-winning musical adaptation of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, charting the love triangle between a Nubian princess, an Egyptian princess and the soldier who has captured their hearts.

LGBT Film Festival

For the 19th year, the Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival returns for 10 days this April, screening more than 65 films across town. The internationally acclaimed event, which is the largest LGBT cultural arts event in South Florida, features flicks across more than a dozen genres, from comedies, romances and musicals to thrillers, Westerns and dramas. At various locations (mifofilm.com). Apr 21–30 at various times; $11–$140.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.